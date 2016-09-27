President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Sumgayit for a visit

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the city of Sumgayit for a visit.

Report informs, the head of state first laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Sumgayit.

Head of the Sumgayit City Executive Authority Zakir Farajov informed President Ilham Aliyev about the work carried out around the statue and in the city.

President Ilham Aliyev has viewed renovation on the Sulh (Peace) Street - the main entry road to the city of Sumgayit.

Head of Sumgayit City Executive Authority Zakir Farajov informed President Ilham Aliyev that renovation work started this February and ended in early September. The length of the street from Baku-Quba highway to "Goyarchin" monument in the city is 5.2 km.

The Prsident was informed that before reconstruction there was no pavement here. New side-walks were built, sewage lines were laid on both sides of the road. Green areas were created, trees and bushes were planted, an automatic irrigation system was installed along the road. The new state-of the-art lighting system was also installed, decorative walls were built along the street. The width of the traffic section of the road was expanded from 14 metres to 22 metres.