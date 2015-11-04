President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Shaki

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ After completing his visit to Zagatala district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Shaki.

Report informs, the head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Shaki.

Head of Shaki City Executive Authority Elkhan Usubov informed the Azerbaijani President that the large-scale landscaping work was carried out and green areas were laid out in the Heydar Aliyev Park.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly-reconstructed Shaki-Gakh section of the Shaki-Gakh-Zagatala highway.

The head of state was informed about the work carried out as part of a project to reconstruct the Shaki-Gakh-Zagatala highway.

The length of the road is 35 km, of which 26 km pass through Shaki district and 9 km pass through Gakh district. This highway will help to improve transport links between the cities of Shaki and Gakh, shortening the 77-kilometer distance by 42 kilometers. The highway links 22 residential areas with the total population of 39,000 people. The project, which started in 2011, was carried out in two stages. The 35km-long Shaki-Gakh section was reconstructed under the first stage of the project, while the second stage saw the repair of the 28km-long Gakh-Zagatala stretch. The third technical degree highway, which is 12 meters in width, has two lanes.

Twenty bridges were built over the road. There are 12 bus stations along it.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.

President Ilham Aliyev posed for photographs together with constructers.

***

As part of his visit to Shaki, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to inaugurate a new building of the Gokhmug village secondary school.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the 840-seat school.

Photo stands reflecting life and activities of national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev were installed in the school.

The Azerbaijani President was informed that the building of the Gokhmug village secondary school was constructed in 1967. The construction of the new building started in October, 2013. All necessary conditions have been created here. The three-storey building covers an area of 5277 square meters.

The facility employs 108 teachers. There are 42 classrooms, labs, an informatics department, military room, library, gym and 240-seat auditorium. The green areas were laid out around the building of the school.