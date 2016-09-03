President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Masalli district for a visit

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Masalli district for a visit, Report informs.

The head of state first laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Masalli.

Head of Masalli District Executive Authority Rafil Huseynov informed the President of the work carried out in the district in the last few years.

Then President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the Flag Square and Azerbaijan State Symbols Museum in Masalli.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the museum.

The President was informed that the construction the Flag Square and Azerbaijan State Symbols Museum was launched in 2014 and completed in 2016. The Flag Square occupies an area of 1.3 hectares. The flagpole here stands 62 metres in height. Green areas were created, ornamental trees and flowers were planted in the square.

The museum features exhibits reflecting state symbols of Azerbaijan.