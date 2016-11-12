 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Fuzuli district for visit

    Head of state was informed on work and projects carried out in recent years, as well as facilities to be built in coming years

    Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Fuzuli district for a visit.

    Report informs, the head of state first laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Horadiz.

    Head of Fuzuli District Executive Authority Ali Aliyev informed President Ilham Aliyev about the landscaping work carried out around the statue.

    The head of state was also informed about the work and projects carried out in the district in recent years, as well as facilities to be built in the coming years. 

