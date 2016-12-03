President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Aghdam district for visit

Baku. 3 December.REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in Aghdam district.

Report informs, the head of state and his spouse laid flowers at the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Guzanli, Aghdam district.

Head of Aghdam District Executive Authority Ragub Mammadov informed President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva about the work and projects carried out in the district in recent years.