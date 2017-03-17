Azerbaijani President appeals to participants of World Water Council 61st Board of Governors meeting - UPDATED

***09:36

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today sent a message to participants of the World Water Council 61st Board of Governors meeting in Baku.

Report informs, the message was read by Ali Asadov, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Economic Affairs, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.

In his message, head of state stressed importance of the Baku event.

Report informs, the message reads as below:

"I would like to greet everyone on the occasion of the opening of the World Water Council 61st Board of Governors meeting in Baku and wish success in the work of the event.

Aggravation of the problem of water shortage in the world necessitates joint cooperation in rational use of water resources and integrated water resources management, use and protection of transboundary water resources. Comprehensive measures are being carried out in Azerbaijan for sustainable ensuring the population with quality drinking water, improving sanitation services. Representation of our country in the World Water Council, one of the world's influential water sector organizations, is of great importance to expand relations in this field and eliminate problems arising, by joint efforts.