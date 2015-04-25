President Ilham Aliyev and President of the French Republic Francois Hollande held a meeting

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the French Republic Francois Hollande who is paying a working visit to the country have held a meeting.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of the French Republic Francois Hollande.

The Presidents posed for official photos.

During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the current level of bilateral relations between the two countries. Dynamic development of relations was also emphasized.

The sides noted that reciprocal visits of the Heads of States over the last years gave a push to further development of bilateral relations.

The parties expressed interest in further expanding relations, saying there was great potential for this.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of the negotiations over the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed satisfaction with the activity of French President Francois Hollande towards the settlement of the conflict.

The parties discussed regional, international and other issues of mutual interest.

After the signing of a letter of Intention on Azerbaijani-French Universities, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva and President of the French Republic Francois Hollande have dined together.