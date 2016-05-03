 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 6 million to Aghdam and Tartar districts

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a relevant order

    Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to eliminate damages caused to civilians as a result of Armenian armed units` intensively shelling Aghdam and Tartar districts.

    Report informs, under the Presidential order, AZN 3 mln will be allocated to Aghdam District Executive Authorities and Tartar District Executive Authorities each from the 2016 Contingency Fund of the President for eliminating the damages caused to civilians.

