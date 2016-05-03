President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 6 million to Aghdam and Tartar districts

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to eliminate damages caused to civilians as a result of Armenian armed units` intensively shelling Aghdam and Tartar districts.
Report informs, under the Presidential order, AZN 3 mln will be allocated to Aghdam District Executive Authorities and Tartar District Executive Authorities each from the 2016 Contingency Fund of the President for eliminating the damages caused to civilians.
News DepartmentNews Author
