President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 6 million to Aghdam and Tartar districts

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to eliminate damages caused to civilians as a result of Armenian armed units` intensively shelling Aghdam and Tartar districts.

Report informs, under the Presidential order, AZN 3 mln will be allocated to Aghdam District Executive Authorities and Tartar District Executive Authorities each from the 2016 Contingency Fund of the President for eliminating the damages caused to civilians.