Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order on extra measures to speed up socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Report informs, under the order, AZN 5 million was allocated from the President`s 2017 Contingency Fund to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.