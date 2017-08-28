 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates 8,5 mln AZN for road construction in Astara

    The head of state has signed a relevant order

    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures regarding the construction of Takhtanakaran-Miki and Takhtanakaran-Toradi highways in Astara region.

    Report informs, in accordance with the order, to complete the construction of Takhtanakaran-Miki and Takhtanakaran-Toradi highways connecting 38 settlements with the population of 12,000 people, 8,5 mln. AZN have been allocated to the “Azəravtoyol” OJSC from the funds allocated for the construction and renovation of highways from the 2017 state budget. 

