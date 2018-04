Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order providing funding for the construction of Saatli-Musali-Deliler-Novruzlu highway in Saatli district.

Report informs, according to the order, 3.8 million AZN were allocated from the 2017 State Budget to the “Azəravtoyol” Open Joint Stock Company for the construction of the road, which links 6 residential areas with the total population of 12,000 people.