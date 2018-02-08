President: Economic power of our country also strengthens our independence

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Sustainable development of the country's economy in the future is related with non-oil sector. 2018 will be a fast year of development."

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at today’s 6th Congress of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in Baku.

The head of state told about the importance of global projects with participation of Azerbaijan, as well as the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC). "The economic power of our country also strengthens our independence. Our greatest value is our independence, and the founder of our independence is nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev. Our country successfully pursues this policy."