Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on dismissing Nazim Veysov Veys from his post as the head of executive power of Shamkir region, Report informs. By another order of the President, Alimpasha Mammadov Adil was appoited to the post.

Nazim Veysov worked as the head of executive power of Shamkir region since April 11, 2005.