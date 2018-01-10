President: Despite threats in different parts of world soar, Azerbaijan insured stability

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has rapidly developed in 2017. Despite the increased risks in various parts of the world, stability and security have been provided in Azerbaijan".

Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of 2017 and objectives for the future.

The head of state said that taking into account the current geopolitical situation in the world, the results achieved in our country deserve a high appreciation: "All this has been achieved through stability. This stability and success are based on the unity of people's power”.