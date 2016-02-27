 Top
    President awards employees of State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture - LIST

    10 years passed since establishment of the Committee

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order 'On awarding the employees of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture'.

    Report informs, in accordance with the document, in regard with 10th anniversary of the establishment of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, below-mentioned persons have been awarded for services in the development of building complex:

    'Taraggi' (Progress) Medal

    Abdullayev Khalil Mustafa

    Bayramov Anar Farhad

    Jafarova Rahila Aliabbas

    Hajiyeva Sevinj Valeh

    Guliyev Tofig Muslum

    'For Distinguished Public Service' Medal

    Babayev Zahid Sabir

    Bunyatova Parvana Fatulla

    Mammadov Ramiz Mammad

    Mammadova Hava Mustafa

    Mammadova Sevda Malik

