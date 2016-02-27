President awards employees of State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture - LIST

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order 'On awarding the employees of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture'.

Report informs, in accordance with the document, in regard with 10th anniversary of the establishment of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, below-mentioned persons have been awarded for services in the development of building complex:

'Taraggi' (Progress) Medal

Abdullayev Khalil Mustafa

Bayramov Anar Farhad

Jafarova Rahila Aliabbas

Hajiyeva Sevinj Valeh

Guliyev Tofig Muslum

'For Distinguished Public Service' Medal

Babayev Zahid Sabir

Bunyatova Parvana Fatulla

Mammadov Ramiz Mammad

Mammadova Hava Mustafa

Mammadova Sevda Malik