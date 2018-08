Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding of Nizameddin Guliyev the Order of “Shohrat” ("Glory"). Report informs, according to the decree, N. Guliyev was awarded the Order of “Shohrat” .

N. Guliyev was awarded the order for his contribution to the country's public and political life.

N. Guliyev is the head of executive power of Goranboy region.