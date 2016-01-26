President attends conference dedicated to results of second year implementation of the State Program on socio-economic development of regions

 Top
    Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 26, conference dedicated to the results of second year implementation of "The State Program on socio-economic development of the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018” has been held.

    Report informs, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the official opening of the conference.

    The head of state addressed the conference.

    Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev and entrepreneurs made speeches at the event.

    President Ilham Aliyev made a closing speech.

    Following the official opening, the conference continued with panel sessions.

