President approves Regulation of Financial Stability Council

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approving the "Regulation of the Financial Stability Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Report informs, "Regulation of the Financial Stability Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was approved under the document.

The Ministry of Justice has been tasked to ensure conformity of the normative legal acts and normative acts of central executive authorities to the Decree and provide the Cabinet of Ministers with relevant information.