President and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of the European Games Park

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, his spouse, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of I European game "Baku-2015" Mehriban Aliyeva and daughter Arzu Aliyeva attended the opening of the Park of the European games.

Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon.

The Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov informed the President and the First Lady that, the Park provides for the European gaming competitions on water polo, beach volleyball, beach football and basketball. The park consists of three sports facilities and the four functional areas.

President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed works carried out in the park.

Then the President and First Lady familiarized with taxis, which will be authorized to provide services and technical structure of Europe during the Games.