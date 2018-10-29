President and First Lady attend inauguration of Shaki-Kish highway

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Shaki-Kish highway.

Report informs that chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state and first lady of the technical characteristics of the road.

The two-lane road is 7.2km in length and 12m in width. A bridge over the Kish River was also renovated under the Azerbaijani President’s order.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.