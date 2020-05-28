​President Aliyev visits monument to Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

On May 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited a monument to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in the Istiglaliyyat Street in Baku on the Republic Day.

The head of state laid flowers at the monument.

Today, Azerbaijan is celebrating Republic Day.

One hundred two years have passed since the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first democratic secular state in the Muslim East on May 28, 1918.

The Azerbaijan government has been celebrating Republican Day as a national holiday since 1990.

On May 28, 1918, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (1918-1920) - the first secular democratic state was founded in the Muslim East. It is the first experience of the Azerbaijani statehood in the historical memory of Azerbaijanis.

The independent Azerbaijan Republic has achieved great successes and victories during its short life. Among the critical accomplishments of the ADR was the extension of suffrage to women, making Azerbaijan one of the first countries in the world, and the very first majority-Muslim nation, to grant women equal political rights with men.