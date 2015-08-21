Preparations for parliamentary elections discussed with participation of government officials

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of the chairmen of district election commissions started in the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the Central Election Commission chairman Mazahir Panahov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, head of the Department of the Regional Administration and Local Self-government bodies Zeynal Naghdaliyev, first Deputy Chairman of the Milli Mejlis Ziyafat Asgarov, Deputy Justice Minister Azer Jafarov, first Deputy Prosecutor general Rustam Usubov, Deputy Interior Minister Oruj Zalov, Chairman of the Baku Court of Appeal Imam Naghiyev, the heads of CEC departments, chairmen of district election commissions are attending the meeting.

The issues on the preparations for the parliamentary elections in November and the organization of voting on the election day are being discussed during the meeting.

CEC chairman Mazahir Panahov said that necessary conditions for holding free, democratic and transparent elections were created. According to him, the main condition for holding transparent and democratic elections is to have a social and political stability in the country: "Azerbaijan has no problems in this area. The perfect legislation has been established for holding elections. The Election Code was adopted. Necessary conditions were created for the domestic and international election observers to monitor the elections."

He noted that the CEC has installed a web-camera in 1000 polling stations. Previously, this figure was 500: "By means of web-cameras we can see all the happenings at the polling stations. All these are for showing completely free and transparent elections. All the conditions in polling stations will be observed via these cameras." M.Panahov called on the chairmen of district election commissions to be responsible in their activities.