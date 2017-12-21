Preliminary date of 2018 presidential election in Azerbaijan named

Baku.21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Disclosed the preliminary date of the 2018 presidential election in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, in accordance with the industrial calendar and working time norm of 2018 approved by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the voting of presidential election is expected to be held on October 17.

The ministry says, pursuant to the 8.2 Article of Election Code, the voting day shall be considered a non-working day within the territory where election (referendum) is held.