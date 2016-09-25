Pre-referendum campaign ends in Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Pre-referendum campaigning has today ended in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the campaigning was conducted by the registered campaign groups.

According to the Calendar Plan of main actions and measures for preparation and conduction of the popular voting (referendum) on September 26, 2016 to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the campaigning must start 23 days before the voting day - on September 3 and end 24 hours before the voting day - on September 25 at 8.00 am.

Notably, the Central Election Commission has registered three campaign groups. These are 'Yeni Azərbaycan' (New Azerbaijan), 'Bələdiyyə' (Municipality) and 'Vətəndaş Cəmiyyəti' (Civil Society) groups.