Powers of Ministry of Emergency Situations extended

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Emergency Situations was given new powers.

Report informs, in this regard Cabinet of Ministers made amendments in the "Regulations on the special legal regime for the protection of the zone of the State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher".

According to the amendments, the area of protection of the State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher" is an additional area of regulation established around the reserve. A natural or legal person carrying out repair and construction work in the area, must immediately suspend detection of archaeological find or a monument, and to inform the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Baku City Executive Power and the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan. The decision on the continuation of the work takes the State Agency for Safety Control in Construction of the Ministry of Emergency Situations on the advice of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan and specialists, and with the consent of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

In this case, provision of the work can be continued on the basis of the conclusion of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS) and with the permission of experts of Ministry of Emergency Situations.