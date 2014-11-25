Powers of Council of State Support to NGOs under President of Azerbaijan expanded

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the application of the Law № 1081-IVQD on October 17, 2014 "On Amendments to the Law of Azerbaijan Republic "On Grants". Report informs in accordance with the decree, the provision of grants by public authorities to non-governmental organizations will be carried out in agreement with the Council of State Support to NGOs (NGOs) under the President of the Azerbaijan Republic.

According to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers within three months it is instructed to prepare proposals in connection with the harmonization of the laws of the Azerbaijan Republic and the acts of the President of Azerbaijan to the law "On Amendments to the Law of Azerbaijan Republic" On Grants "", and submit to the President of Azerbaijan.