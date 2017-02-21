 Top
    Close photo mode

    Pope's envoy: Criminals of Khojaly events will not go unpunished

    'People underwent genocide in Khojaly'

    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ "People underwent genocide in Khojaly. I will always pray for them".

    Report informs, Pope's envoy in Baku, the Ordinary of the Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan Vladimir Fekete said at the event dedicated to 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

    He said that criminals of Khojaly events will not go unpunished: "The Lord will definitely punish them. I will always pray for Azerbaijanis, underwent genocide, injustice in Khojaly". 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi