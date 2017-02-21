Pope's envoy: Criminals of Khojaly events will not go unpunished

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ "People underwent genocide in Khojaly. I will always pray for them".

Report informs, Pope's envoy in Baku, the Ordinary of the Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan Vladimir Fekete said at the event dedicated to 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

He said that criminals of Khojaly events will not go unpunished: "The Lord will definitely punish them. I will always pray for Azerbaijanis, underwent genocide, injustice in Khojaly".