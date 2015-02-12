Political parties in Azerbaijan will submit reports to Central Election Commission

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Cabinet amended the form, content and rules of the financial reports of political parties. Report informs the decision signed by Prime Minister Artur Rasizade.

According to the amendment, political parties are required to provide financial statements, together with the audit report to the Central Election Commission (CEC) not later than April 1 every year.

The Central Election Commission is obliged to provide information about the political parties which failed to submit the annual financial statements in due time, together with the auditor's report to the Ministry of Justice.