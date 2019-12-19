Police switches to enhanced mode over municipal elections

Interior Minister, Colonel-General Vilayat Eyvazov issued an order on additional measures to protect public order during municipal elections (December 23).

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Report that the law-enforcement bodies would operate in enhanced mode from December 22 to 25.

More post-patrol services will work on election day.

Under article 104-14 of the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the police officer's presence at the polling station is prohibited, except for voting.