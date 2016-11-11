 Top
    Plenary session of Milli Majlis starts

    The agenda includes more than 20 issues

    Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has today started.

    Report informs, Chairman of the Parliament Ogtay Asadov opened the session.

    The agenda of the meeting includes draft amendments and changes to Azerbaijani Criminal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, Administrative Offences Code, Migration Code, Forest Code, as well as laws "On State Duty", "On electronic signature and electronic document", "On getting information about environment", "On Environmental Protection", "On amendments to the Town Planning and Building Code", "On Traffic" and "On Investment funds", "On commercial secret", "On securities market", "On precious metals and precious stones" and "On Licenses and permits".

