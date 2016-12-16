 Top
    Plenary session of Milli Majlis starts

    The agenda includes 21 issues

    Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has started.

    Report informs, agenda includes discussion of 21 issues. 

    The budget package for 2017 will be approved in the session.

    The budget package includes draft laws "On state budget for 2017", "On cost of living in the Republic of Azerbaijan for year 2017", "On need criterion in the Republic of Azerbaijan for year 2017", "On budget of the State Social Protection Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan for year 2017" and cost estimates of the Milli Majlis and Chamber of Accounts for year 2017.

