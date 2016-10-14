Plenary session of Milli Majlis kicks off

Baku.14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has today kicked off.

Report informs, Chairman of the Parliament Ogtay Asadov opened the session.

The agenda includes 28 issues.

The amendments are expected to be made to the laws "On combating corruption", "On perpetuating the memory of martyr and benefits of families of martyrs", "On social protection of orphans and children deprived of parental care", "On education", "On regulation of inspections in the field of entrepreneurship and protection of the interests of entrepreneurs" , "On state registration of real estate", "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "On public debt", "On state duty", "On budget system", "On local (municipal) taxes and fees", "On basis of financing of municipalities", "On civil service", "On establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" regarding establishment of "For Bravery" medal, "On traffic", "On medicines" as well as to the Civil Procedure Code, Labor Code, Administrative Offences Code, Urban Planning and Construction Code.