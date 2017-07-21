 Top
    Close photo mode

    Pirallahi solar power plant inaugurated today

    President Ilham Aliyev has opened the plant© President.az

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of Pirallahi solar power plant.

    Report informs, Chairman of the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources Akim Badalov informed the head of state about the technical and economic indicators of the power plant.

    The project aims to ensure power supply to the population and social facilities in Pirallahi district through local alternative and renewable energy sources.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi