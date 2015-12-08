Persons disordering rules of creation and acting of religious organizations to be fined in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Persons disordering the rules of creation and acting of religious organizations will be fined in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, it was mentioned in newly made draft Administrative Offences Code.

In draft discussed in today's session of Milli Majlis Legal Policy and State Building Committee mentioned that physical persons will be fined from 1 500 manats to 2 000 manats, officials from 700 manats to 8 000 manats for heads of religious organizations avoiding state registration at proper executive power, violation of laws defined for organizations and holding religious meetings, marches and other religious ceremonies, carrying out activity contrary to establishment of religious organization.

After discussions draft recommended to Milli Majlis plenary session.