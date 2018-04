© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Management and personnel of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan visited Alley of Martyrs in connection with January 20, the Day of National Mourning, Report was told at the press service of the ministry.

Military servicemen commemorated memory of our citizens, killed for freedom and independence of the homeland, with respect and honor, put flowers on their graves.