Personnel changes made at Ministry of Defense Industry

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/The Cabinet of Ministers has made changes in the decree 'On composition of the Board of the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan Republic'.

Report informs, Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade has signed a relevant decree.

According to the decision, in the composition of the board, Vali Fataliyev, Chief of the Department for Production of Civil Products has replaced Salahaddin Asgarov, who was Chief of the Department for Production of Defense Products of the Ministry of Defense Industry.

As well as V.Fataliyev was replaced by Rasim Tahirov.