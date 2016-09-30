Period of experience in driving vehicles in several categories in Azerbaijan unveiled

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Draft amendment to the law "On traffic" was discussed at today's plenary meeting of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Report informs, Chairman of the parliament's Legal Policy and State Building Committee, Ali Huseynli provided information on the draft.

According to the proposed amendment to Article 33 of the law, the right to drive vehicles included in "BE" category will be granted to the persons over the age of 19. However, these persons must have at least 1 year of experience in driving the vehicles included in "B" category.

In addition, the right to drive trams, trolleybuses will be given to persons over the age of 21.

Also, the right to drive vehicles in "CE" category will be granted to the persons over the age of 21. However, these persons must have at least 3 years of experience in driving the vehicles included in "C" category.

The right to drive vehicles included in "D" will be given to the persons over the age of 23. However, these persons must be over 65 years and have 5 years of experience in driving the vehicles.

The right to drive vehicles included in "DE" category will be given to the persons over the age of 26 (till the age of 65 years and at least 3 years of experience in driving the vehicles included in "D" category).

The amendments were put to vote and adopted.