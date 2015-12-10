Penalty to increase for not ceasing execution of duties during participation in elections

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Penalty for not ceasing execution of duties by nominated candidate during period of participation in elections increased over 20-fold in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, penalty increase mentioned in new Administrative Offences Code (AOC).

Thus, nominated candidate, holding state or municipal office will be fined from 1500 manats to 2000 manats for not ceasing execution of official duties during participation in elections.

Currently, amount of this penalty is from eighty manats to ninety manats.

If new AOC to be adopted, these requirements will be valid from May 1, 2016.