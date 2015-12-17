Fines to be applied in Azerbaijan for illegal media financing

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan persons illegally sponsoring the media, will be fined in a large amount.Report informs, this issue is reflected in the new Code of Administrative Offences.

According to Article. 386 of the draft Code, for violation of the law "On Television and Radio Broadcasting" and the law "On mass media" associated with the sponsorship of radio programs of training (programs) penalties will be applied for individuals in the amount of one thousand to fifteen thousand manats, for officials - from two thousand five hundred to three thousand five hundred manats, for legal entities in the amount of eight thousand (8000) AZN to ten thousand (10 000) AZN.

According to Article 188 of the Code of Administrative Offences, the financing of the media (except broadcasting) manufacturers of products prohibited to advertising, and persons engaged in its implementation, punishable by a fine of thirty to fifty manats.

The new draft Code eliminated the exception of television and radio broadcasting, the penalties provided for all media.Another innovation is the use of a fine, not only against officials and legal persons, but also to individuals.

Newly prepared Administrative Offences Code is in the form of draft now. If draft to be adopted, the new code will come into force from May 1, 2016.