Azerbaijan to apply fines for damaging gas and oil pipelines during work

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Penalties on a large scale will be applied in Azerbaijan, for damaging gas and oil pipelines during work.

Report informs, this issue is reflected in the new Code of Administrative Offences.

According to Art. 358 of the draft Code, damage to pipelines (oil pipelines) during the work entails a fine on individuals in the amount of one hundred manats, for officials - three hundred manats, for legal entities - thousand manats.

In accordance with Art. 167 of the Code of Administrative Offences, currently penalties for individuals - thirty-five to forty manats, for officials - sixty to eighty manats, legal entities - from ninety to one hundred fifty manats.

Notably, draft of the new Code of Administrative Offences is pending.