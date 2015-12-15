Large fines to be applied for publishing statistical secrets in media

Baku.15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Large amount penalties for spreading statistical secret and publishing in media increased in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, relevant issue mentioned in newly prepared Administrative Offences Code.

In accordance with Article 389 of draft code, physical persons will be fined from 100 manats to 200 manats (currently from 15 AZN to 25 AZN), officials in the amount of 500 manats (currently from 35 AZN to 50 AZN), legal persons from 1000 manats to 2500 manats for spreading statistical secret, namely presentation information on legal persons (their representative offices and branches) or physical persons to state authorities, enterprises, organizations or physical persons, having no right to use them, without their consent.

In addition, physical persons will be fined from 200 manats to 300 manats (currently from 30 AZN to 40 AZN), officials from 500 manats to 700 manats (currently from 70 AZN to 90 AZN), legal persons from 2000 manats to 3500 manats for spreading statistical secret publishing in press.

Fining legal persons for such violations is not stipulated in Administrative Offences Code up to now.

Newly prepared Administrative Offences Code is in the form of draft now. If draft to be adopted, the new code will come into force from May 1, 2016. Administrative Offences Code draft was discussed at Milli Majlis Legal Policy and State Building Committee and recommended to Parliament's plenary session.