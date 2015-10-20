Penalties for sale of tickets to sports events at inflated prices increased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan changed amount of fines for fake tickets to the massive sporting events and selling them at inflated prices.

Report informs, in regard with that the Code of Administrative Offences was amended at the meeting of Milli Majlis held on October 20.

For counterfeiting of tickets to the massive sporting events and sports competitions amount of the fine for individuals will be 500 AZN, officials 2000 AZN, legal entities 5000 AZN.

For the sale of tickets to the massive sporting events and sports competitions at prices higher than prescribed by law "On Physical Culture and Sports" tariff individuals will be fined 700 AZN, officials 1 500 AZN, legal entities 6000 AZN.