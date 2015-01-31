Party Yeni Azerbaijan has published the rules for selection of candidates for MPs

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The position of the NAP this year is to push the parliamentary elections of those candidates who have earned the respect of the voters.With these parameters we are preparing for the upcoming election campaign.I hope that these elections will be successful for the party Yeni Azerbaijan" .Report informs it was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister, deputy chairman of the party Yeni Azerbaijan - Executive Secretary of the party Ali Akhmedov.

A.Ahmadov noted that the NAP as in previous years, is preparing for the upcoming elections very seriously and for a long time.It has become a tradition for the party. "In preparation we will thoroughly discuss and solve many problems, including the nomination of candidates from the party in the parliamentary elections.This will happen after a comprehensive and balanced discussion of candidates. In general, currently the activities of many members of Parliament from NAP are satisfactory as for the party and for the electorate.

This will be taken into account and these candidates, of course, will be in our field of vision".