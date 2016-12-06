Azerbaijani Parliament sit to discuss state budget 2017

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ The next plenary session of the Milli Majlis kicked off.

Report informs, draft laws, included in the package of Azerbaijan's state budget for 2017, are being discussed in the session chaired by Ogtay Asadov.

These are draft laws "On state budget 2017", "On cost of living in the Republic of Azerbaijan for the year 2017", "On need criterion in the Republic of Azerbaijan for the year 2017", "On budget of the State Social Protection Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the year 2017" and cost estimates of the Milli Majlis and Chamber of Accounts for the year 2017.

The tree-day discussions will end on December 8.