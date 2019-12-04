Parliament's chief of staff: Milli Majlis ceases legislative activity, there will be no meeting

"Although Milli Majlis will continue to function, parliament will not convene until new elections to pass laws and decisions," Safa Mirzoyev, parliament's chief of staff told journalists.

He said that until the decision of the Constitutional Court, visits by deputies abroad were temporarily suspended: "There is already a decision of the Constitutional Court. Meetings of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and other international organizations will be held in the near future. Members of the Milli Majlis will attend these meetings."

Also on December 18, a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking countries will be held in Baku. But plenary sessions of parliament will not be held in connection with the adoption of laws and decisions. 6th convocation of the parliament will adopt new laws.”