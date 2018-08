Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Pardon order signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev executed in prison for women No.4 of the Penitentiary Service of Ministry ofJustice.

Report informs, 3 women released from prison. One of them is a citizen of Azerbaijan, one of Uzbekistan, another one of Cambodia.

The order 'On pardon of number of prisoners' inked by President Ilham Aliyev refers totally to 210 people.