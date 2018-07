Pardon list includes 11 well-known persons - LIST

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ 11 well-known people included in decree on Pardoning a Group of Convicted Persons signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

Report informs, they are poet Saday Shakarli (Shakarov); those arrested over Nardaran events - Nadir Babayev, Aliaga Gasimov, Hilal Jabbarov, Alakbar Gurbanov, Fail Shahbazov, Natig Shahbazov.

In addition, David Karimov, Elshad Rzayev who were arrested during “hijab action”, Azerbaijani Popular Front Party (APFP) member Elnur Farajov and Valeh Abdullayev, who was arrested during the Eurovision Song Contest.