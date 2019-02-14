Pardon Issues Commission holds next meeting

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Pardon Issues Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has convened for its next meeting today.

Member of the Commission, Rashad Majid said in a statement to Report that a large number of applications were received at the meeting. He said that remaining appeals will be reviewed at next session.

Once the appeals are considered, the list will be submitted to President Ilham Aliyev. The head of state is expected to sign an amnesty decree on Novruz holiday.