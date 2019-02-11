Pardon Issues Commission holds its first meeting

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Pardon Issues Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has convened for its first meeting today.

Report informs that more than 100 appeals were considered at the meeting.

It was noted that the commission received more than 800 appeals and additional appeals are not ruled out.

Once the appeals are considered, the list will be submitted to President Ilham Aliyev. The head of state is expected to sign an amnesty decree on Novruz holiday.