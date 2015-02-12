Panah Huseyn: Meeting between government and opposition partes was useful

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today's meeting between representatives of the opposition parties and the government considered useful and positive.

Report was told by the President of the Azerbaijan People's Party (EPP) Panah Huseyn in a statement that this is actually a chance: This opportunity should be used in future.

According to P. Huseyn, the previous meeting took place at the initiative of the opposition parties but the current meeting was initiated by the Presidential Administration: Here,the most important is the fact of the meeting itself.

Our position is that, without any changes in the political opposition we are ready to cooperate with government on common issues.We want everyoneincluding Azerbaijan Popular Front Party to be invited.This issue was also raised.The issue of electoral reform was also raised.I think this meeting was useful.

President of the Classic Popular Front Party CPFP Mirmahmud Miralioglu praised the meeting and said: It was a different format comparing to the format of the previous meeting, in other words the meeting was attended by the new parties.We want the meeting to be held in a larger format.Some of the issues raised in the previous meeting were resolved, some have partially been resolved, some not.Such meetings will continue.

The first meeting between the parties was held on December 13, 2014.